By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of Covid-19 infections and monitoring wastewater, including from airports, to detect any new variants due to the virus’ rise in China, the head of block health.

In a letter to health ministers of the 27 EU members, Stella Kyriakides said the bloc should be “very vigilant” as China lifted travel restrictions from January 8 and epidemiological and testing data for China are quite scarce.

In a letter seen by Reuters, Kyriakides advised ministers to assess their current coronavirus genomic sequencing practices “as an immediate step”.

If sequencing has been scaled back, countries could consider scaling it up again, she wrote, adding that it is important to continue or initiate surveillance of wastewater, including sewage from major airports.

If a new variant appears, the block needs to detect it early to react quickly, she wrote.

The letter, dated Dec. 29, follows an online meeting of more than 100 representatives from EU members, EU health agencies and the World Health Organization to discuss how to deal with the outbreak in China.

Health experts are expected to hold a crisis response meeting next week, according to an EU source.