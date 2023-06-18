Home page politics

From: Stephan Israel, Till Hoppe

A new compromise proposal from the Commission on the 11th sanctions package was presented to the EU states today.

Sanctions against third countries that serve as a hub for bypassing transactions with Russia should only be possible as a last resort. This also takes German concerns into account.

The EU ambassadors of the member states are making a new attempt today, Wednesday, to decide on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. Diplomats were cautiously optimistic in advance that an agreement could work. Germany and France are well on the way to accepting the EU Commission’s proposal for a mechanism against bypass transactions. However, an extra round was not ruled out in view of various construction sites that were still open.

The 11th package of sanctions should come into force before the EU summit at the end of June at the latest. The member states actually wanted to complete the measures against circumventing the applicable restrictions by the end of May, but two main points of contention have so far stood in the way of a quick agreement.

Germany and some other countries opposed a new mechanism that also provides for punitive measures against states that do too little to circumvent sanctions against Russia. Instead, Berlin only wanted to start with individual companies. The EU Commission is now proposing a highly graduated procedure in which third countries would only be penalized in the very last instance.

Athens and Budapest made their approval of the sanctions package conditional on Ukraine removing five Greek shipping companies and Hungary’s largest bank, respectively, from a list of “war sponsors” doing business in Russia. The pillory has purely political meaning, qualified diplomats and is only a pretext for the blockade of Hungary and Greece. Hungary could lift the blockade if the EU in return refrains from punishing certain Chinese companies for circumventing sanctions.

Goods still reach Russia

At the beginning of May, the EU Commission presented its proposals for the new measures intended to increase the effectiveness of the ten packages of sanctions previously adopted. A year after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, the EU, the US and their allies had discovered that many of the goods affected by the export bans reached Russia through other routes.

According to one study, exports of mobile phones from Armenia, Kazakhstan or Turkey to Russia soared, as did exports of computers from Turkey and Kazakhstan. China, in turn, supplied many more semiconductors than before.

In order to curb the circumvention, the Commission wants to put companies from Armenia, Uzbekistan or the United Arab Emirates on the sanctions list – they are suspected of forwarding listed goods to Russia. On the other hand, the Commission wants to use a new instrument to gradually increase the pressure on states that cannot explain the sudden increase in exports.

Commission proposes a phased approach

The German federal government also blocked punitive measures for third countries. The Foreign Office in particular feared that this would strain diplomatic relations with important partners, according to Berlin. The Commission has accommodated the concerns to some extent and presented another adapted proposal on Tuesday.

The proposal provides for a clearly graduated procedure. In a first step, the pressure on companies should be increased and sanctioned in the event of a repeat offense. Sanctions against third countries would only be possible as a last resort, after warnings and diplomatic efforts. In any case, the EU states would have to unanimously approve the listing or sanctioning of companies or third countries.

Berlin fought for “No Russia Clause”

Before that, the federal government had pushed in vain for another way, namely to oblige exporting companies to include a “No-Russia clause” in their supply contracts. This clause would have obliged customers in third countries not to forward the delivered goods to Russia. Berlin wanted to limit this obligation to certain goods, such as certain semiconductors, that are important to Russia’s military machine and cannot be easily obtained from elsewhere.

According to reports, the “No Russia Clause” as part of the 11th sanctions package will no longer be pursued. The idea of ​​the “No-Russia Clause” followed on from the announcement by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck on the anniversary of the attack on Ukraine that companies should be held more accountable for the extension of end-use certificates.

criticism from the industry

The plans met with criticism from the outset in German industry. “A no-Russia clause in supply contracts for European companies would have little effect in practice, but would create a lot of administrative work,” said Nikolas Keßels, deputy head of the foreign trade policy department at the BDI. “How are companies supposed to ensure that the contractual partner in a third country also complies with this?”

Roland Stein, an expert in foreign trade law at the Blomstein law firm, also criticized the German government’s approach: “The idea of ​​a no-Russia clause sounds charming, but in many cases it is very difficult to implement.”

Keßels also believes that the Commission’s proposed blacklist for entire states is the wrong approach: “The grid would be much too rough and the diplomatic collateral damage could be enormous,” he warns. A black list for sanction evaders among companies would make more sense. “In this way, economic actors who become conspicuous could first be put on a suspect list, if the evidence is confirmed, on an entity list, and, as a last step, on a blockade list.”

European companies would then no longer be allowed to trade with the players on the list. “The USA is already following this pattern and the EU should follow suit,” demands Keßels.