The European Commission has approved a plan by Slovakia to provide state aid to Volvo Car, supporting the development of a new factory to produce electric vehicles from the Swedish manufacturer. Slovakia will provide incentives worth 267 million euros (US$289.40 million) to the company.

The company itself will invest 1.2 billion euros in the factory, which should have an initial capacity of around 250,000 electric vehicles per year, creating at least 3,300 direct jobs, in addition to more indirect jobs. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.



