European Union (EU) foreign ministers agreed this Monday (19) to sanction around 30 people and entities related to the death in prison of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

In a press conference at the end of the Council of EU Chancellors, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated that these people and entities would be sanctioned under the general regime of restrictive measures for human rights violations.

The sanctions will come into force after publication in the EU Official Gazette, and include a ban on travel to the countries that make up the bloc for the individuals involved and the freezing of any funds they may have in the territories.

In a statement, the EU did not recognize the results of the Russian presidential elections held in the occupied territory of Ukraine for violating international legality. Regarding the elections within Russia, which were once again won by Vladimir Putin, the EU said they took place “in an increasingly shrinking political space, which has resulted in an alarming increase in violations of civil and political rights”, and in which many candidates, including all those who oppose the war in Ukraine, were barred from running.

“There is a clear difference between holding elections in someone else's home and holding them in your own home,” Borrell said at the press conference, commenting that it was “raining wet” about Russia in this context. Furthermore, he stated that there were “fake elections in the sense that there is no freedom of speech and no alternative candidates.”

“We know what elections are like in Russia, but if they are held in a territory that belongs to a neighboring country, then the condemnation is twofold,” he added.

European ministers heard Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak about the situation in his country and formally approved the assistance fund for Ukraine, allocated 5 billion euros for this year under the European Peace Support Fund (EFSF). .

Borrell said this will give predictability to the EU's military support for Ukraine, which will continue to be guided by the needs expressed by Kiev and will include joint purchases, bilateral aid and even training received by the Ukrainian military through the dedicated European mission.

In February, the United Kingdom had already sanctioned six people who ran the Russian Arctic penal colony where the leader of the opposition to the Kremlin died. Among the individuals targeted by the measures is Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin, main manager of the “Polar Wolf” penal colony. (With EFE Agency)