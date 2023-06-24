The European Union (EU) formally approved this Friday (23) the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia for having invaded Ukraine, which includes possible restrictions on third countries that help circumvent the measures imposed by the entity against Moscow.

In addition, Chinese, Uzbek, Emirati, Armenian and Syrian companies were included for the first time in the list of companies facing restrictions for supporting Russia’s industrial and military fabric.

The EU Council has thus given its green light to new sanctions of a different nature that continue to seek to limit Russia’s economic capacity to maintain its war machine in Ukraine, and which aim to make those already imposed more effective.

Business

The main novelty of this new round is the so-called “anti-circumvention instrument”, which will allow the EU to restrict the sale, supply, transfer or export of certain goods and technologies affected by sanctions to some third countries “whose jurisdictions are considered to be exposed to a risk continuous and especially high rate of evasion”.

This would imply taking action “on an exceptional basis” and as a “last resort” against these countries, when other approach actions do not work.

“This is the first time we’ve done this, it’s an important step,” said community sources.

In the area of ​​trade, the EU also extended the transit ban on sensitive goods (such as advanced technology or aviation-related material) exported from the EU to third countries via Russia.

Also added are 87 new entities to the list of those that directly support Russia’s military-industrial complex in the war against Ukraine, and that are subject to stricter restrictions on the export of dual-use goods and advanced technology.

In addition to the Russian and Iranian entities already listed, entities registered in China, Uzbekistan, UAE, Syria and Armenia are now also included.

Transport

In the field of transport, a complete ban is imposed on Russian trucks with trailers and semi-trailers from transporting goods to the EU as a way of also avoiding sanctions evasion.

Also banned from entering EU ports are ships transferring cargo between ships suspected of violating a ban on importing Russian oil or the G7 coalition’s price cap.

Access to EU ports is also prohibited for ships that do not notify the competent authority at least 48 hours in advance of a ship-to-ship transfer taking place within the exclusive economic zone of a Member State or within 12 nautical miles of the EU. baseline of its coast.

Furthermore, vessels that tamper with or turn off their navigation monitoring system when transporting sanctioned Russian oil will be barred from entering EU ports.

Energy

In the energy field, Germany and Poland will no longer be able to import Russian oil through the pipeline and strict and very specific exceptions are imposed to the existing export bans to allow the maintenance of the CPC pipeline (Caspian Oil Pipeline Consortium), which transports Kazakh oil to the EU via Russia.

Likewise, the exception to the Sakhalin oil price ceiling for Japan is extended until March 31, 2024.

individual sanctions

In terms of individual sanctions, more than 100 individuals and entities subject to the asset freeze are included in the list, including senior military officials, war decision makers or those involved in the deportation and illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Also on the list are judges who have taken politically motivated decisions against Ukrainian citizens, those responsible for looting cultural heritage, businessmen, propagandists, Russian computer companies, banks operating in the occupied territories and entities working with the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, five other Russian media outlets are banned from broadcasting in the EU: RT Balkan, Oriental Review, Tsargrad, New Eastern Outlook and Katehon.