Legislation approved in the European Parliament includes several items exported by Brazil, such as beef, coffee and soy

On Tuesday (Dec.6.2022), the European Parliament signed a preliminary agreement with the EU (European Union) countries for the approval of a law that prevents the import by the bloc of products from deforested or degraded areas. The legislation includes several products exported by Brazil, such as beef, coffee and soy.

Now, the European Parliament and Council will have to formally approve the agreement. The new law comes into force 20 days after publication in the Official Journal of the EU, but some articles will only be valid 18 months later.

🇧🇷Companies will also have to verify compliance with relevant legislation in the country of production, including on human rights and that the rights of the indigenous peoples involved have been respected.”, reads in announcement of the European Parliament.

To be marketed within the EU, products must have a declaration that they do not come from deforested or degraded areas after December 2020.

In addition to beef, coffee and soybeans, the list of products that should bear the seal includes cocoa, palm oil, wood, palm oil, rubber and charcoal. It also includes derivatives of commoditiessuch as leather, chocolate and furniture.

The text approved by the European Parliament presents a broader definition of forest degradation than that initially envisaged in the initial agreement. It includes all types of forests rather than just the primary ones.

According to Parliament, companies will still need to “verify compliance with relevant legislation in the country of production, including on human rights and that the rights of the indigenous peoples involved have been respected🇧🇷

To oversee the process, the EU will have access to information provided by companies. Among them, geolocation coordinates. 🇧🇷[As autoridades do bloco] can, for example, use satellite monitoring tools and DNA analysis to verify the origin of products”, declared the European Parliament.

The FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) estimates that 420 million hectares of forest were deforested from 1990 to 2020. According to the European Parliament, EU consumption accounts for around 10% of global deforestation . The products that most contribute to the percentage are palm oil and soybeans.

Rapporteur of the text, MEP Christophe Hansen classified the measure as “strong and ambitious🇧🇷 According to him, the legislation will help protect forests around the world.

🇧🇷In addition, we guarantee that the rights of indigenous peoples, our first allies in the fight against deforestation, are effectively protected.“, said. 🇧🇷We also guarantee a strong definition of forest degradation that will cover a large area of ​​forest. I hope this groundbreaking regulation will boost the protection of forests around the world and inspire other countries at COP-15.🇧🇷

World leaders will gather from Wednesday (Dec. 7) in Montreal (Canada) for COP-15 (15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity). Second the UN (United Nations), the event aims to “reach a historic agreement to halt and reverse nature loss, on par with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement🇧🇷