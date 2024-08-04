The new rules give member states two years to update their domestic laws.

The law is expected to reduce key air pollutants in the EU, such as particulate matter and sulphur dioxide, or nitrogen oxide, by up to 40 percent by 2050.

The European Commission said industrial companies will have four years, starting in 2028, to implement the latest available technologies, while for farmers, the rules will apply from 2030.

It warned that breaches of the rules could result in fines of at least 3 percent of annual sales in the worst case scenario, noting that authorities would also be given more powers to temporarily close factories that do not comply.