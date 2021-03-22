Josep Borrell, this Monday in Brussels. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

In a step of unpredictable diplomatic consequences, the European Union approved on Monday the first sanctions against China since the arms embargo decreed after the Tiananmen massacre in 1989. The Council of Foreign Ministers, meeting in Brussels under the leadership of Josep Borrell , a senior EU foreign policy representative, has made the decision to blacklist four Chinese leaders and one body for human rights violations directed against the Uighur minority in the Xinjiang region, located in western China .

The measures represent the real implementation of the new instrument of individual punishment in the area of ​​human rights, which allows sanctions to be imposed even on citizens of countries with which the community bloc maintains perfect relations. The mechanism, adopted in December 2020, is inspired by the so-called Magntiski law of the United States, approved in 2012 by Barack Obama, and aims to surgically and remotely penalize certain individuals or institutions, by prohibiting entry to community territory or the freezing of assets on European soil.

At the beginning of March, the EU already used this mechanism to act against four senior Russian officials, for their direct involvement in the persecution and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexéi Navalni, in a coordinated move with the United States.

With the decision adopted this afternoon, the 27 want to send “a signal of the firm determination of the EU to defend human rights and to act in a tangible way against those responsible for violations and abuses,” according to a statement. The sanctions have been specifically imposed against Zhu Hailun, former secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, considered the “architect” of the “large-scale surveillance, detention and indoctrination program directed against the Uyghurs and against people from other Muslim ethnic minorities ”, as detailed in the regulation that approves the sanctions.

Also included in the list were Wang Junzheng, considered “responsible” for “large-scale arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment inflicted on Uyghurs” and for “systematic violations of their freedom of religion” as secretary of the Production Corps Party. and Xinjiang Construction and Deputy Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Party Committee; Wang Mingshan, a member of the Standing Committee of the Xinjiang Party Committee, as “responsible for maintaining internal security and law enforcement in the region”, and as such “a key political post charged with overseeing the surveillance program, large-scale detention and indoctrination ”; and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, which has launched a “program of big data used to track millions of Uyghurs and target those deemed ‘potentially threatening’ to be sent to detention camps. “

The EU has also added among those sanctioned the Public Security Office of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, the department in charge of applying the policies of this “state economic and paramilitary organization”, which have resulted in human rights violations. of the Uighur minority.

Beijing’s reaction has not been long in coming. Shortly after the Brussels announcement, he replied that he will impose sanctions against 10 EU citizens, including 5 MEPs, whom he accuses of “maliciously spreading lies and disinformation”, and four institutions, including the Council’s Policy and Security Committee. of the EU. In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has called on the EU to correct its “grave mistake” and has urged it not to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

Brussels, which last December concluded a major trade agreement with China, is confident that economic relations with Beijing will not suffer a disaster and that, despite the apparent tension and angry public reactions, pragmatism will triumph and commercial ties will continue smooth sailing. In 2020, the year of the pandemic, China became the EU’s first trading partner.

The Chinese were not the only sanctions approved this Monday by the Foreign Council, which was attended as a guest by Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The EU has decided to impose in total restrictive measures against a total of 11 people and 4 entities responsible for the repression in North Korea, extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances in Libya, torture and repression against LGBTI people and Chechen political opponents in Russia, and extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary torture, executions and killings in South Sudan and Eritrea.

Foreign ministers have also imposed sanctions for the first time against 11 people considered responsible for the military coup in Myanmar on February 1 and the subsequent crackdown on peaceful protesters.