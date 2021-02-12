The total number of countries that have approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine has reached 26, the British newspaper said on Friday The daily telegraph, indicating the low cost of the drug created in Russia and the ease of transportation.

The publication writes that the initially skeptical attitude towards “Sputnik V” in the world changed after The Lancet published the results of the third phase of a clinical trial of the vaccine. According to him, this drug turned out to be one of the most effective and safest on the planet.

The Daily Telegraph notes that today, almost daily, another new state approves the Russian vaccine. This includes developing countries that do not have access to drugs developed in the West.

The approval of the drug by the European Medicines Agency will be a big prize for the developers of Sputnik V, the article says. And this victory, as the newspaper writes, “is within reach.”

Earlier it was reported that those vaccinated with “Sputnik V” may become plasma donors for the treatment of COVID-19. This was told by the director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg in an interview with the Russia-24 channel. He added that the duration of the action of the COVID-19 vaccine has been experimentally proven for nine months.