EU Appointments, von der Leyen’s Team Is Ready: Fitto Is Here. Meloni Has Won Her Battle

Ursula of der Leyen has decided: to Italy he will have a weighty role as promised to Prime Minister Giorgia Melonsdespite his vote against the reconfirmation of the President of the EU Commission. Raffaele Densebarring any last-minute twists, will get the Executive Vice-Presidencybut it doesn’t end here for the current Minister of European Affairs, for Meloni’s most faithful as well as Cohesion and PNRR, heavy delegations could also be added Health and Agriculture. If the rumors were confirmed for Italy it would be a great result. Not even the case Sloveniaor rather the lack of the official appointment of Commissioner Marta Kos despite the indication by Prime Minister Golob, stopped von der Leyen. Fitto yesterday – reports Il Corriere della Sera – met with the President Mattarella to explain to him the European problems he will have to face, knowing that he will also have the support of the Quirinal.

The other executive vice-presidencies should go to the France (Séjourné with a large portfolio Prosperity, Competitiveness and Internal Market which includes the supervision of Trade and Economic Security, Economic and Monetary Affairs, Financial Services, Research and Innovation and the Directorate-General for the Internal Market), to Spain (Ribera at the helm of the EU Antitrust plus the Energy cluster, a portfolio that should however go to Czech Republicpro-nuclear country), to Latvia (Dombrovskis responsible for enlargement and reconstruction of Ukraine) and to Slovakia (Sefcovic, Head of Administrative Simplification and Institutional Affairs). The High Representative Kallas She is the only vice-president established in the Treaties.

Von der Leyen has therefore the current logic of executive vice-presidencies has been overcomelinked to the political families as in the executive, opting for a geographical balance. The Polish commissioner Serafin is assigned the Budget. The Greek Tzitzikostas is assigned Transport, the Finnish Virkkunen is assigned Digital, the Swedish Roswall is assigned Justice and the Belgian Lahbib is assigned Migration. The Dutch hawk Hoekstra – continues Il Corriere – has been assigned Trade for days while in the last few hours Economy (today Gentiloni’s). In the new von der Leyen Commission there doesn’t seem to be any more figures that can stand up to her (except Ribera) as they tried to do Timmermans, Vestager and Bretonwho resigned yesterday in disagreement with Ursula from the role of commissioner.