EU Appointments, the Meloni-Weber Pact to Stop France and Germany with the Help of the EPP

Ursula of der Leyen has decided to postpone the choices for his government team until next week Brussels. The reason would be linked not only to the last minute change of the name of the commissioner of the Slovenia but also to a disagreement among his allies on the choice to entrust Raffaele Dense one of the five vice-presidencies executive, we are talking about Economy And Pnrr. An open clash with Pse, Renew and Greens which must be resolved within a few days. But in the meantime, the leader of the EPP, Manfred, is in favor of the Italian minister of FdI Weber: “We support Fitto, Italy deserves to have a significant role in Europe“. It was precisely following these declarations that – according to what La Repubblica reports – an agreement was born between Melons And WeberThe Prime Minister asks the EPP leader to threaten the other candidates with a “No” France And Germany above all, if Dense should jump.

Only he, president of the PPE and a strongman of German politics in Europe — as well as a historic internal opponent of Ursula of der Leyen — can save the prime minister from a new defeat Brussels. Only he – or at least, so – continues La Repubblica – they hope at Palazzo Chigi – can try to defend the executive vice presidency by Raffaele Fitto, who the socialist and liberal wall risks erasing. For this reason, the Prime Minister – and obviously Antonio Tajaniwho is a long-time friend of Weber — have contacted the top leader of European popularism in the last few hours. And they have entrusted themselves to him, asking him to raise the stakes against the allies of the PSE and Renew.

The Palace Plan Chigiin short, it would be this: to invest the EPP with the task of expose yourself in favor of Ecrcommunicating to the continental centre-left that any hostile act against Fitto could lead to an equal and opposite reaction towards the socialist and liberal commissars. This is not a trivial scenario, especially if none of the contenders decide to brake before the precipice. A “everyone against everyone” with unpredictable outcomes that would sanction the fragmentation of the Ursula majority and the political end of the new Commission. The pressure on Weber is intense these hours. The German would have reassured the prime minister.

In reality, – concludes La Repubblica – there is a a problem entirely internal to the EPP: the Polish delegation of Tusk who sits in the EPP – and who represents the most important popular government currently in office in Europe — would not be willing to follow Weber in the possible escalation against socialists and liberals, also because it would jeopardize the birth of the new Commission. And this also because among the majority shareholders of the Conservatives there is the Eurosceptic formation of PiS of former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Tusk’s arch-enemy.