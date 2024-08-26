EU Appointments, the Executive Vice-Presidency Issue and Competition from France, Spain and Poland

Georgia Melons has decided to speed up and will soon make it official candidacy For Italy as European Commissioner of Raffaele Fittothe current Minister for European Affairs and the PNRR. von der Leyen is waiting for this move by the Italian Prime Minister to complete his team Brussels. There no longer seem to be any doubts about the name that the Italian government will indicate to the EU – reports Il Corriere della Sera – after the green light to Dense also arrived from the deputy prime ministers Salvini and Tajani. But the obstacle to the agreement would still be the Executive Vice-Presidency. Building Chigi he wants the job to consolidate Fitto’s role and to demonstrate that he has achieved much more than Giuseppe Countwhich for Paul Gentlemen conquered Economic Affairs, but without the vice-presidency. And the problem is that they also want to achieve the same goal France, Spain and Poland and von der Leyen certainly can’t please everyone.

Four days at most, then – continues Il Corriere – the name of the Italian commissioner in the new European government of Ursula von der Leyen will be public. The chosen one has been Raffaele for months Densethe minister from Puglia on whose desk they have accumulated delegations and strategic dossiers: The Pnrr which is worth 200 billion in European aid, the relations with Brussels, the cohesion and the South. And now for Giorgia Meloni the dilemma is to identify the figure, or figures, who can collect and manage the inheritancethe manager of Brothers of Italy.

There is time to solve the dilemma of who will have to replace him in the executivebecause the minister’s resignation would come with the autumn. Meloni is evaluating various hypotheses. She could indicate a technician that he takes on his shoulders the PNRR, Cohesion and the South and temporarily keeps European Affairs. Or to unpack the delegations and entrust them to three undersecretaries to the Presidency of the Councilas he advised her Tajani.