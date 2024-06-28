EU nominations, Italy raises its voice: the game for the important vice-presidency is not over. The scenarios

The European Council to Brussels led to white smoke, but there is a big defeat: Italy. The nominations are passed by Ursula von der Leyen for an encore in the Commission and also those of the Portuguese It costs for the Presidency of the EU Council and that of Estonia Kallas for Foreign Affairs. The Italian Prime Minister explains the choices made by our country. “The proposal formulated by the Populars, Socialists and Liberals for the new European leaders “is wrong in method and substance“. “I then decided to don’t support her (she abstained) out of respect for citizens and the indications that those citizens have received with the elections”, he specified. “I think that Italy must assert its role, its weight and must assert respect for its citizens, its interests”, he continued in a press briefing. Responding to a question on the decision to vote against Costa and KallasMeloni responded: “If it were as they say, that is, if you don’t agree with some decisions someone will make you pay for it, it would be shameful. I exclude that it is so”. So “we continue to work to finally give Italy the weight it deserves in Europe“.

“I – continues Meloni – think that you are decidedly less isolated when you have the ability to exercise leadership. I believe that this is Italy’s role, and not that of reaching an agreement,” she added. But the appointment game for Italy is not yet over. There’s still one going on important vice-presidency of the Commission and a commissioner. The Minister of Regional Affairs Raffaele Dense could receive a delegation to implement the Pnrr. Otherwise Guido Crosetto could receive those for Defense. For the post of commissioner, the name Italy is banking on is Elisabetta Belloni. But there is Emmanuel’s France Macron That he wants the same delegations for the vice-presidency. Meloni’s abstention on von der Leyen could however change the current balance.