If the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wants to be re-elected, she must broaden her majority by talking to the political “groups”, without “shopping” for votes here and there. This was emphasized by the co-president of the Greens/EFA group Bas Eickhout, on the sidelines of the conference of the presidents of the political groups of the European Parliament in Brussels, when there are just over two weeks to go until the vote in Strasbourg on the election of the president. To be re-elected, von der Leyen needs at least 361 votes and the current majority (EPP, Socialists, Liberals) is not enough to give her the certainty of re-election, given the high rate of snipers. The Greens have repeatedly said they are available to join the majority that supports von der Leyen.