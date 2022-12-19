The European Commission has informed Meta of its preliminary opinion that the company has breached EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in online advertising markets. Under accusation is the micro-ads platform of Facebook, the so-called marketplace. The Commission does not agree with the fact that Meta links its online classifieds service, Facebook Marketplace, to its personal social network, Facebook. The Commission is also concerned that Meta is imposing unfair trading terms on Facebook Marketplace competitors for its own benefit. If confirmed, these practices would violate Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (“TFEU”) which prohibits the abuse of a dominant position.

Meanwhile, the EU Antitrust has decided to close the investigation into the alleged secret agreement between Google and Meta (Facebook), known as Jedi Blue, for online display advertising services. The investigation was officially opened on March 11 to assess whether the cartel may have violated European competition rules to the detriment of publishers and advertisers. Following a careful assessment of all relevant evidence, including information received from Google, Meta and other technology companies, Brussels concluded that “the evidence did not confirm its initial concerns” and therefore decided to close the case. The services of the head of EU Competition, Margrethe Vestager, report that the Antitrust “will continue to monitor commercial practices in the European technology sector” and recall that “a separate investigation is still underway into the possible abuse of Google’s dominant position in the sector of advertising technology.