EU, Michel and von der Leyen: foolish at international level

The eyes of the whole world are on G20 of Balithe major international summit state leaders you hate governmentwith one exception: it will be missing Vladimir Putin. But the summit in Indonesia – reads the Corriere della Sera – it will also be an opportunity for Europe to confront the China. But the highly anticipated bilateral with Xi Jinpingthere will still be an empty chair, destined to make noise. Charles Michelwill meet the Chinese leader from alonewithout the president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The reason is unbelievable, yet it is true: by leaving her out, Michel wants to avenge himself because in June, al G7 of Elmauin Bavaria, von der Leyen had refused to admit the former Belgian prime minister to his meeting with the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Quarrels and old spite – continues the Corriere – mark the relationships between Michel And von der Leyen at least since the days of Suffocatein 2021, when in Turkey the “sultan” Recep Tayyp Erdoganmindful of the misogynistic rites of the Sublime Porte, he placed next to him just a chairon which Michel was very quick to take a seat, leaving her dazed with an inch of his nose President of the Commission, forced to take her place on a sofa not far away. It took her a few months, the President of the European Council, a offer of the apologies. It will be at the expense Europe, which at least through its two highest representatives, should instead show itself and act united. What it will not happen at the G20.

