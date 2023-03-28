At the beginning of this week we heard the good news that the EU has agreed to allow new cars to run on eFuels. That does not mean that developments in the field of electric cars and hydrogen-powered cars will come to a standstill. Today, the European Parliament, the European Commission and representatives of the EU Member States announce that they have reached an agreement on the installation of more charging stations and hydrogen filling stations.

The goal for the charging stations is to have a charging station at least every 60 kilometers along the European highway. The countries can decide for themselves where they place the charging stations and how many stations will be installed per location. “They must come up with a plan for this by 2025,” says VVD MEP Caroline Nagtegaal at NOS Radio 1 Journal. In addition, the EU wants fast chargers to be installed in many places, ‘so that you have to stand relatively close to such a pole’.

The entire charging process should also be made easier for the user. According to Nagtegaal, charging should be as easy as refuelling. More payment options should help with this: “This should be possible with a charge card, but also with a credit or debit card,” she says at NOS Radio 1 Journal.

Hydrogen filling stations for the transport sector

Plans have also been made to set up more hydrogen filling stations. By 2030 there must be a filling station every 200 kilometers where you can fill up with gaseous hydrogen. Nagtegaal explains that this is mainly for heavy transport. ‘You can see that the car industry has opted for much more electrification, but for trucks, heavy transport, hydrogen is certainly a realistic option.’