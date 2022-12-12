European Union foreign ministers have imposed new sanctions on Iran for violently cracking down on months-long protests and supplying drones to Russia. This was announced by the Council of Ministers on Monday in a press release. For the repression of demonstrators, the EU adds twenty people and state broadcaster IRIB to the sanctions list, because of the drone deliveries to Russia for the war in Ukraine, four people and four organizations were placed on the sanctions list. The sanctions include an asset freeze and an entry ban for the EU.

“With this sanctions package, we are particularly targeting those responsible for the executions and violence against innocent people, especially the Revolutionary Guards,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, according to Reuters news agency. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a powerful elite corps commanded by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Most of the persons on the list are part of the guard. State broadcaster IRIB, whose assets are frozen, is in the sanction document called “the mouthpiece of the regime”.

Second man executed in connection with protests

On Monday, a second man was executed in Iran for involvement in the protests. 23-year-old wrestler Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged, according to state news agency Mizan, for allegedly killing two Basij militants. The Basij is a paramilitary volunteer corps affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, which was deployed to crush the protests. Last Thursday, a man was also convicted of “waging a war against God”. Thousands of Iranians have been arrested so far.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the EU is taking “all possible measures [zal] take to support young women and peaceful protesters”. The demonstrations started in September, after 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Masha Amini died in detention as a result of her violent arrest by the vice squad. He accused her of not wearing her headscarf properly. The protests have since grown into a popular uprising of Iranians from all walks of life. More than 400 people have been killed in the protests, according to human rights groups.