Supplies will leave Cyprus towards Palestinian territory; initiative is in response to difficulties imposed by Israel for land access

A European Commission announced on Friday (March 8, 2024) the opening of a maritime corridor between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinian territory.

“We launched this Cyprus maritime corridor in joint action by the European Union, the United Arab Emirates and the United States”, said the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on a visit to Cyprus. The start date of the operation was not announced.

On Thursday (7th March), in a State of the Union speech, US President Joe Biden had already announced that the country will build a temporary port in the Mediterranean Sea, on the coast of the Gaza Strip, to facilitate the entry of food in the region.

Currently, the main entry route into Gaza is by land, on the border with Egypt. However, the release of the passage depends on Israel and humanitarian aid has not reached the region. According to UN (United Nations), the Israeli government has prevented trucks from entering.

Deliveries by sea “will be complex,” said a joint statement signed by the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 460 kB).

According to the text, the maritime corridor is “part of a sustained effort to increase the flow of humanitarian aid and commercial goods to Gaza through all possible routes”. The group also stated that it will continue to contact Israel to ensure the entry of supplies by land.

“The protection of civilian lives is a key element of international humanitarian law, which must be respected. Together, we must all do more to ensure help reaches people who desperately need it”, he concluded.

HUNGRY IN GAZA

One in 4 residents of the Gaza Strip is at risk of facing extreme hunger, the government warned. Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of the UN on Tuesday (27.Feb.2024). In total, 576,000 people are about to experience severe malnutrition, while one in every 6 children under the age of 2 in northern Gaza already suffers from acute malnutrition.

At a meeting of the UN Security Council, the coordination stated that a scenario of widespread hunger is “almost inevitable” in the face of difficulty “overwhelming” to provide “minimum supplies for Gaza”.