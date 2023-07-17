Package is part of the Global Gateway program, which has a budget of R$ 1.6 trillion until 2027

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this Monday (17.jul.2023) that the EU (European Union) will invest more than R$ 242 billion (€ 45 billion) in Latin America and the Caribbean. She spoke during the opening session of the European Union-Latin America Business Forum, in Brussels.

According to von der Leyen, the investments are part of the Global Gateway program, which will have “a high-quality investment agenda, from clean hydrogen to mRNA vaccines and raw materials”. More than 135 projects are already underway, according to the commission’s leader.

“The Global Gateway doesn’t just have the dimensions to make a difference. It creates a new approach and a new way to bet on new projects”, he stated.

The EU program was created to promote investments in the digital, energy and transport sectors, as well as strengthening global health, education and research systems. From 2021 to 2027, it has a budget of R$1.6 trillion (€300 billion) to invest in sustainable projects, “taking into account the needs of partner countries and ensuring lasting benefits for local communities”, says the Global Gateway website.

