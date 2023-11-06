European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared that the Israel Defense Forces must not “blockade” Gaza

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this Monday (6.Nov.2023) an aid package of €25 million for the Gaza Strip. The statement was made in a speech to European Union ambassadors. As a result, humanitarian assistance given by the EU to the region reached €100 million this year, according to the statement. Here’s the completein English (PDF – 32 KB).

The new package will be provided to humanitarian organizations to provide basic assistance such as water, sanitation, health and food supplies to the region. The information is from Euronews.

According to von der Leyen, the EU is in full solidarity with the people of Israel and defends the release of the hostages taken by the extremist group Hamas. However, she declared that Israeli security forces must not remain in or blockade Gaza and that Palestinians must not be forced to leave the region.

“No to the continued blockade of Gaza. This policy did not work. Hamas continued to increase its arsenal, while Gaza’s economy collapsed. So it’s exactly the opposite of what we want. 70% of young people in Gaza are unemployed. This can only lead to further radicalization.”said the president of the European Commission.

She classified the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and the number of Palestinian victims as “tragic”. The leaders of the main UN humanitarian agencies and international institutions issued a joint statement calling for a “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has carried out intense bombings in the enclave. The war, which completes one month on Tuesday (7.Nov), left around 10,022 Palestinians dead in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, controlled by Hamas. According to the Israel Defense Forces, 1,430 Israelis died in the conflict.