O Parliament it’s the Advice European Parliament announced that MEPs and the governments of the member countries of the EU (European Union) reached an agreement on the reform of the carbon market in the European bloc. Here’s the full of the press release (52 KB, in English).

Negotiations were finalized on Saturday night (17.Dec.2022). However, Parliament and the Council will still have to make them official for the new law to take effect.

According to announcementthe changes in ETS (English acronym for Emissions Trading System) The EU has a target of reducing carbon emissions by 62% by 2030, based on levels recorded in 2005. The previous target was 43%.

ETS is the largest emissions trading system. It has been in force since 2005 and covers 31 European countries (the 27 member countries of the EU, the United Kingdom –which was part of the bloc at the time–, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway). It allows industries such as energy, steel and cement to buy allowances to cover their carbon emissions under the principle of “polluter pays”🇧🇷

Another objective of the European bloc is to reduce these quotas and encourage industries to emit less carbon and invest in green technologies. Thus, European negotiators agreed that there must be a gradual end of emissions allowances for industries. They will be deleted as follows:

2.5% in 2026;

5% in 2027;

10% in 2028;

22.5% in 2029;

48.5% in 2030:

61% in 2031;

73.5% in 2032;

86% in 2033;

100% by 2034, when they will cease completely.

The agreement also provides for the creation of a new trading system for emissions linked to the heating and road transport segments by 2027. The maritime transport and waste incineration sectors should also be included in the regime.

In addition, negotiators agreed to allocate more resources to innovative technologies and the modernization of the energy system in order to accelerate the green transition process. They will also establish a Social Climate Fund of €86.7 billion for the most vulnerable.

The agreement on Saturday (17.10) is related to the legislative proposals of the so-called package “Fit for 55”🇧🇷

The proposal was presented by the president of European CommissionUrsula von der Leyen, on July 14, 2021. It is an EU plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

In total, there are 13 bills that also establish a carbon tax on imported products and a gradual reduction in the fleet of combustion vehicles. The deadline for street cars to be 100% electric is 2035.

On your Twitter account, von der Leyen stated that the Emissions Trading System and the Social Climate Fund are 2 pillars of the European Green Deal.“I salute the political agreement reached”🇧🇷 said the leader on Sunday (18.10).