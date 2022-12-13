The member states of the European Union (EU) and the European Parliament announced this Tuesday (13) an unprecedented mechanism to obtain ‘green’ industrial imports in Europe, with a tax on carbon emissions linked to their production.

Called a “carbon border tax”, although not exactly a tax, the unprecedented mechanism on this scale will consist of the application of the same environmental criteria as the EU, where industries buy their “rights to pollute”.

The system will affect imports from sectors considered the most polluting, such as steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers, electricity or hydrogen, the European Council and the bloc’s Parliament said in press releases.

With the increase in the price of a ton of CO2, the idea is to avoid “ecological dumping” that would lead industries to transfer production outside Europe and encourage the rest of the world to adopt European standards.

The “carbon border adjustment” (CBAM) device will be a crucial pillar of European climate policies. It is one of the only mechanisms we have to encourage our business partners to decarbonize their industry”, said MEP Mohammed Chahim (Social Democrat), negotiator in the European Parliament.

In practice, the importer must declare the emissions directly linked to the production process and, if these exceed the European limit, buy an “emission certificate” with CO2 prices in the EU.

If there is a carbon market in the exporting country, the company will need to pay the difference.

The agreement also establishes that the mechanism will take into account “indirect” emissions.

The system will be progressively applied from October 2023, when importing companies will only have to start declaring product emissions.

The date for full implementation will depend on negotiations later in the week on other aspects of EU carbon market reform.

As the program progresses, the EU will phase out the free emission allowances currently granted to European industries to face foreign competition.

MEPs want the beginning of the end of quotas in 2027 and complete abolition in 2032, while member states propose a phased out between 2026 and 2035.