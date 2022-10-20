Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Actually appreciate each other: Mario Draghi, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, here on the way to a visit to Kyiv. © Ludovic Marin/AFP POOL/AP/dpa

In the midst of the Ukraine war and the energy crisis, a 200 billion traffic light package is intended to relieve the burden on citizens. French President Macron is apparently not exactly happy about the lack of agreement.

Update from October 20, 10:55 p.m.: “Draghi attacks Berlin”. That was the headline in the Italian daily newspaper La Republica on Thursday evening. The background is the planned EU gas price cap, which has by no means been decided. A decision is currently failing, mainly due to Germany.

Although the Federal Republic of Germany now supports joint gas purchases, it rejects the cap on gas prices demanded by the majority of EU countries. Without naming Germany, the resigned but de facto still Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi now said noisy La Republica: When someone “powerful” says no to the cap, prices go up, and that mindset causes “immense damage” because “we are funding Putin’s war and have caused a recession.” Draghi also spoke of a “fragmented EU” in this context. French President Emmanuel Macron had previously criticized Germany for its current crisis policy.

Macron apparently “angry” at Scholz for lack of agreement – “not good for Europe”

First report from October 20th: Munich/Paris — The Ukraine war poses not only political or military challenges to Europe, but also economic ones. These primarily include rising prices, especially in the energy sector. The traffic light coalition under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to take action against the energy crisis with a mega-package of 200 billion euros.

In Paris, however, the package apparently caused displeasure. French President Emmanuel Macron showed up, according to a report in the British newspaper telegraph upset about the huge relief measure without prior consultation with Berlin’s EU partners. According to the report, it is also about Germany’s purchase of American weapons.

Scholz defense shield: Macron calls for a “coherent” approach – Paris is probably “angry” privately

EU sources confirmed the friction between Paris and Berlin to the British newspaper. “The French are really angry with the Germans, especially Scholz,” a source pointed out. Although you don’t express this publicly, you are “angry” in private. The anonymous source also said: “The Germans are doing what the French are often accused of. They make decisions for their own interests without consulting their partners.”

First and foremost, this statement is likely to refer to the relief package worth 200 billion euros. During the energy crisis, France accuses Germany of using its economic power to distort competition at EU level. Paris is dissatisfied with Germany’s solo effort. “If we want a coherent approach, then national strategies must not be adopted, but a European strategy,” Macron warned in the French financial newspaper Les Echos.

Germany-France: Defense shield and purchase of US weapons cause resentment in Paris

Paris not only complains about the energy relief package, but also about the 100 billion package to strengthen the Bundeswehr. More precisely: It is about how the money is used. France objects to Germany’s purchase of weapons from the US. Rather, the country wants to see this money invested in joint European defense projects. Macron keeps emphasizing the idea of ​​a European defense initiative.

France had long accused Germany of spending too little money. Since Germany massively increased its defense budget, France now watches in horror as US fighter jets are bought and military ring swaps organized with Eastern European countries. This is primarily about support for Ukraine, but ultimately also about sales markets for the country’s own armaments industry.

The joint development of the FCAS combat aircraft system has already been delayed due to industrial rivalries. The French company Dassault does not want to be seen in the cards, the German-based armaments division of Airbus does not want to be satisfied with the role as a supplier. France also does not want to have any export rules dictated. Opposite to telegraph a French government official also spoke about problems with the MGCS tank project.

Germany-France: Council of Ministers postponed to January — differences in content

The issues of energy and defense now had an impact on a meeting of German and French government officials planned near Paris. The Franco-German Council of Ministers planned for next week has been postponed to January. Both sides admitted surprisingly openly that the postponement has to do with differences in content. French and German officials confirmed telegraph opposite, they need “more time”. Both sides thought it was “reasonable” to postpone the talks.

“It is always my wish to preserve European unity, and also the friendship and alliance between Germany and France,” emphasized Macron on Thursday in Brussels on the sidelines of the EU summit. He met Chancellor Scholz half an hour before the start. He then announced that it would be “not good for Europe” for Germany to “isolate”. (bb/AFP)