EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden want to take stronger steps against supporters of Russia. © Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa

After a meeting in Washington, US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced further measures to support Ukraine.

Washington – The European Union and the United States want to step up action against supporters of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

“Together we are taking new steps to target more third country actors around the world to stop support for the Russian war from every corner of the world where it is detected,” announced US President Joe Biden and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a joint statement yesterday after a meeting at the White House. The focus is on preventing Russia from circumventing sanctions, von der Leyen said during a brief press statement outside the White House.

Concrete measures remain open

Work is being done in tandem to limit Russian revenue while ensuring energy supplies in emerging and developing countries, the joint statement said.

Concrete measures were not initially mentioned. China was not explicitly mentioned either. Both the EU and the US are considering sanctions against the country if it is confirmed that the country is supporting Russia with arms deliveries. Sanctions have been imposed on China-based companies in the past. dpa