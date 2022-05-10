“Total expropriation of Russian assets in EU and US territory” the shock proposal of MEPs

“We have money in our pockets and someone will have to explain to me why it can be done with Afghan money and not with Russian money” said the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrell, in an interview with the Financial Times. In fact, Borrell recalled how the United States had already expropriated assets from Afghanistan to finance part of the reconstruction of the country and to compensate the victims of 9/11. The initiative, launched by MEPs from Popular, Socialists, Liberals, Greens and ultra-conservatives thus calls for urgently approve a project to expropriate Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Expropriation of villas, yachts, land and 300,000 million from the Bank of Russia

Land, properties, villas and yachts but above all over 300,000 million euros from the Bank of Russia, still stationary in European and American territory, they could not only be frozen, as is already happening, but even expropriated. The signatories of the plan, led by the Spanish MEP, Domènec Ruiz-Devesa, of the socialist group, point out that, according to Kyev’s calculations, the invasion caused damage for over $ 550,000 million as of February 24. “The unjustified Russian invasion has devastated Ukraine’s physical infrastructure as well as its production capacity”, note the deputies in a letter sent to the High Representative, Josep Borrell, in which they ask for the legal framework for the confiscation of assets. “Schools, hospitals, museums and cultural heritage have disappeared and with them the basis of Ukraine’s social infrastructure,” reads the letter.

Under the aim of the expropriation oligarchs, military, politicians close to Putin

The sanctions would fall further 1000 Russian personalities, among oligarchs, military, politicians and family members close or linked to President Vladimir Putin. At the moment, the sanctions do not allow the owners to dispose of the assets but do not prohibit the same, by turning to the European Court of Justice, from being able to regain possession. If the bill passed, the assets would enter the property of the states where they are or are deposited. The money raised from the sales could support the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Ukraine is shattered but Europe also faces high costs for refugees

But if Ukraine is in pieces, Europe too has to deal with large expenses. In fact, over 5 million Ukrainians are refugees in the various EU countries. A first estimate of this aid is already around 40 million euros. In the meantime, two fundraisers in Warsaw have collected important figures, unfortunately insufficient for the minimum living requirements of the Ukrainian people, estimated around to 5,000 million euros per month for current state expenditure such as salaries and pensions. Not to mention the huge amount the country will need after the war. And the economic war to rebuild Ukraine has just begun.