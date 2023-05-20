EU and US announce new investments in Asia-Pacific to fight China

From left to right, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; US President Joe Biden; and the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida. | Photo: Franck Robichon/EFE/EPA/Pool

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Saturday new investments in the Asia-Pacific as part of a mechanism created by the G7 to fight China. The biggest announcement was made by Von der Leyen, who said the European Union will provide $4 billion in loans for infrastructure projects in low- and middle-income countries in the Asia-Pacific region. “At the G7 we want to be part of the solution to closing the infrastructure investment gap. We want to put the best deals on the table. If there is no competition, we want to be ahead”, stated Von der Leyen at an event on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. For his part, Biden announced investments in different parts of the world and whose resources will come from both public coffers and the private sector.

The event where Von der Leyen and Biden spoke was to show the G7’s commitment to the major infrastructure plan launched by that same group at its summit last year in Germany, known as the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII, in its acronym). in English). Through this plan, the G7 committed to mobilizing US$ 600 billion in five years to face the Chinese mega-project “One Belt, One Road”, launched in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping with the aim of expanding China’s influence in the country. world through investments in infrastructure and telecommunications.