The United States will treat essential materials for green technologies mined or processed in the European Union as if they came from the US. This has been agreed by President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and US President Joe Biden. Von der Leyen was visiting Biden at the White House.

The agreements, which still need to be worked out, should provide a solution to a long-running conflict over US subsidies for green technology. The EU countries felt the requirements amounted to US protectionism. They were afraid that companies would rather invest in the US and therefore not invest money in the development of production capacity in the EU.

Batteries for electric cars, for example, require a lot of metals and minerals. Europe wants them to be extracted here as well, but if the US favors those materials from its own country, it could be bad for European industry. The question is whether the agreement can also count on the support of American politicians.