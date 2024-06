Home page politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj (l) and EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels. © Benoit Doppagne/Belga/dpa

The EU has reached an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support with Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia.

Brussels – The document was signed on Thursday on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel. dpa