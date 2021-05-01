The European Union (EU) and the UK have finally completed all formalities for the Kingdom’s secession from the community (Brexit) by ratifying a trade and cooperation agreement. The document entered into force at midnight on May 1, Brussels time (1:00 Moscow time). It is reported by TASS…

The agreement, allowing London and Brussels to continue trading without duties and quotas, was in effect on a temporary basis from January 1 to April 30.

As stated in the EU Council, the conclusion of the agreement “will give legal certainty to new relations” between the parties in the interests of citizens and business. They added that they “value the UK as a good neighbor, old ally and important partner.”

The UK officially left the European Union on February 1, 2020. The parties agreed on a transitional period until the end of the year, during which the United Kingdom continued to operate most of the EU laws. If London and Brussels did not have time to conclude a new trade agreement by the end of December 2020, the UK would cease to be part of the common European market, which would lead to the introduction of customs borders between the country and the EU.