This Monday the European Union decided to impose sanctions against four Chinese officials and a Chinese body for human rights violations. The United Kingdom, the United States and Canada backed the position and also punished several Chinese rulers. The Asian giant responded with the veto of European officials. In addition, the EU sanctioned officials from Myanmar and Russia, among other nations.

Tension between China and the European Union increased on Monday. The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union – which brings together all the ministers of the member states – ended with a decision that will mark a before and after in diplomatic relations between the 27 European countries and the Asian giant: the The European Union sanctioned four officials and a body of the Chinese Executive, accusing them of violating the human rights of the Uighur minority in the Xinjiang region, in the west of the country.

This is the first time the European Union has blacklisted members of the Chinese government in thirty years, since the arms embargo following the Tiananmen massacre in 1989. According to a statement from the European Council, the decision is motivated by the “massive and arbitrary arrests” of Uyghurs in the country.

Among the four recruited by the EU is who has been the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau since January 2021 and the vice president of the Uyghur region in Xinjiang, Mingguo Chen. The community bloc indicates that he is responsible for “serious human rights violations” and of having given “degrading treatment” to the Muslim minority. Along with him, Zhu Hailun, former secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and two other members of the Public Administration are accused of “monitoring” and sending thousands of Uyghurs to concentration camps.

China hits back at EU, sanctions European officials

Beijing was quick to react to the European Union attack. The media outlet ‘Global Times’, affiliated with the Xi Jinping Executive, advanced China’s counterpart and the application of sanctions against several European officials.

Shortly after the Brussels announcement, China announced that it will impose sanctions against ten citizens of the European Union, including the German parliamentarian from the Green Party, Reinhard Butikofer, a member of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with China. Also on the list of ‘non gratas’ people are MEPs Michael Gahler, Raphaël Glucksmann, Ilhan Kyuchyuk and Miriam Lexmann; and the Human Rights Subcommittee of the European Parliament as an entity.

In a public statement, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that the EU correct its “grave mistake” before taking “measures”, and asked it not to interfere in the internal affairs of the country and to respect its sovereignty. This movement strengthens a friction that could damage trade relations between the European Union and China.

To safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interest, #China will sanction #EU individuals and entities that have been spreading lies and disinformation at the cost of China’s interests.https://t.co/4fDdRcqSgq – Spokesperson 发言人 办公室 (@MFA_China) March 22, 2021

In addition, the Asian country urged the EU to “stop teaching others about human rights”, accusing the institution of the 27 of acting “hypocritically” instead of “analyzing” its own actions.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, was displeased with Beijing’s decision. “Instead of changing its policies and addressing our legitimate concerns, China has once again turned a blind eye and these measures are regrettable and unacceptable,” the European politician said at a press conference after the sanctions were approved.

Brussels concluded a major trade agreement with China in December and hopes that economic relations with Beijing will not be affected despite this decision, since last year China became the first trading partner of the political arm of Europe.

Also last year, President Xi Jinping described the executive’s action in Xinjiang as an absolute “success”, adding that the region “enjoys a favorable environment of social stability.”

However, governments around the world have expressed concern about the mistreatment of the Muslim majority population. What’s more, to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, is still denied access to the area.

Alongside the EU, United States and Canada, we are imposing sanctions against those responsible for the serious and systematic human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. https://t.co/LtmbFO6F7y – Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) March 22, 2021

The United Kingdom, Canada and the United States also joined the European Union initiative. The first two sanctioned four officials and the United States another two for abuses committed in the Xinjiang region.

The British Government has repeatedly denounced Beijing for the torture, forced labor and sterilizations that it says are taking place against Uighur Muslims on an “industrial scale”. For its part, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “there is increasing evidence pointing to systemic and state human rights violations by the Chinese authorities” in Xinjiang.

European Union punishes Myanmar’s military junta

In the same round of imposing sanctions, the European Union also decided to finally punish eleven members of the Myanmar military junta. The European body supported itself in the military coup that the Burmese Army carried out on February 1 and in the subsequent military repression exerted against peaceful protesters, that has already claimed the lives of at least 250 people.

Those sanctioned by Brussels include the commander and chief of the Armed Forces, Min Aung Hlaing, and the deputy commander-in-chief, Soe Win. The new chairman of the Electoral Commission was also included in the list for having annulled the results of the democratic elections held in 2020 in Myanmar, along with eight other senior officials of the Myanmar Armed Forces o Tatmadaw.

In another line, the European body also sentenced fourteen more people for “atrocious acts” related to the abuse of the ethnic minority rohingya, very mistreated in the Asian country.

The restrictive measures prohibit sanctioned persons from entering the EU territory and include the freezing of assets and assets they have in the EU, as well as the prohibition of European companies making goods or resources available to the sanctioned.

These new sanctions are in addition to those that the European Union had already adopted, such as the freezing of financial aid to the Burmese military, the arms embargo and the ban on exporting dual-use equipment to the country that can be used against the population. The European Council promised that the EU will continue to review “all its options for action” to stop the escalation of violence in Myanmar.

More sanctions for human rights violations

The Chinese and Burmese were not the only sanctions approved this Monday by the Foreign Council, which was attended by Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Another seven people and three entities achieved a place on the European Union’s ban list. Among these, an entity and two ministers of the North Korean government were sanctioned, the head of the State Security portfolio, Jong Kyong-thaek, and the head of the Ministry of Social Security, Ri Yong Gil, for considering them “responsible for torture and other cruel treatment or punishment ”against dissidents of the North Korean regime.

Two other people and one entity from Libya were added for forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, one more official in the case of South Sudan and a government institution in that of Eritrea, both for torture, executions and extrajudicial killings.

The relationship between Russia and the European Union is also at a delicate point. After a telephone conversation between the Russian president Vladimir Putin and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, both found that their relations are at a “low” point due to many disagreements. In parallel, the European Union imposed sanctions on two citizens of the largest country in the world for repression and arbitrary detentions of LGBTI people and political opponents in Chechnya.

In this way, the Twenty-seven are expanding their package of sanctions for human rights violations, similar to the Magnitsky Act of the United States, with a promise on the horizon: defend human rights and take tangible action against those responsible for violations and abuses. in the world.

With EFE, Reuters and local media