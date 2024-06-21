Technically, Ursula von der Leyen – or any new names that emerge from the negotiating table – does not need the support of all EU leaders to return to the helm of the Commission. She can do it with the support of the majority and without the support of the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni. However, “I don’t see a new Commission President taking office without the support of the Italian Prime Minister” This was stated by Sophia Russack, researcher at the Brussels-based think tank Center for European Policy Studies, in a Politico.eu article entitled ‘Von der Leyen, Meloni and the battle for top jobs in Brussels: what’s next step?’.

According to the European edition of the authoritative American website, the leader of the bloc’s third largest economy is one of the few heads of government who have emerged strengthened from the European elections. “We cannot continue to ignore Meloni“, specified an EU diplomat, who warned that things could deteriorate rapidly if no one were to open a dialogue with Rome.

Another EU official, again quoted by Politico, underlined that “there is no boycott against Meloni” by the negotiators of the EPP, the socialists and the liberals. “There is no intention to include the ECR in the coalition. But there is respect for Meloni’s role in the European Council”, he added.

“But what does Meloni really want?” asks Politico.eu, taking it for granted that the ECR will not be part of the coalition that supports von der Leyen and highlighting how the prime minister has already sent out warning signals by saying that she is not happy about being excluded from the negotiations on top jobs. According to five EU diplomats, the Italian prime minister – in terms of requests – continues to keep her cards well covered. “He has his sights set on a leading economic portfolio” together with an executive vice presidency, writes Politico, according to which “one of the most popular names is Raffaele Fitto”, while in Rome and Brussels the name of the current head of intelligence, Elisabetta Belloni, is circulating for the role of High Commissioner for EU foreign policy.

But, according to sources, the chances of Belloni landing that role seem slim as Meloni seems more interested in an economic portfolio. Furthermore, in the current package of appointments on which negotiations continue – and which includes von der Leyen at the Commission, Metsola at the Parliament and Costa at the Council – that position should be assigned to the Estonian Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas.

The main issue, Politico always points out, concerns the leadership of the Commission. Also confusing the situation was the “greed” shown by the European People’s Party, which emerged victorious in the elections, which raised the stakes by asking the socialists to share the five-year mandate of the President of the European Council. “The arrogance of the conservatives has annoyed the socialists, the second largest group in the European Parliament,” writes the site, while an EU official noted that with this move “the EPP has lit a fire that it cannot control “.

“If they continue with this bullying, (Charles, ed.) Michel’s biggest dream of countering Ursula will come true,” concluded the official, referring to the President of the European Council’s plans to counter von der Leyen’s second-term ambitions.