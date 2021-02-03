The judgment against Kremlin critic Navalny puts pressure on the EU to act. The call for new sanctions against Moscow is growing louder.

BRUSSELS taz | The European Union has strongly condemned the prison sentence for the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, but hesitates about possible consequences. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called on Russia to release Navalny immediately and unconditionally. The foreign representative Josep Borrell said that with the judgment Russia violated international obligations to the rule of law.

One must also talk about new EU sanctions, said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on behalf of the federal government in Berlin on Wednesday. “The next steps will have to be discussed among the European partners; further sanctions cannot be ruled out.” At the last meeting of the EU foreign ministers, however, the topic was postponed, not least at the request of Germany.

Left-wing politician Gregor Gysi spoke out against new punitive measures. “In relation to Russia, I advocate change through rapprochement,” said the foreign policy spokesman for the left parliamentary group of the taz. “The permanent threat of sanctions and their imposition exclude such a policy. This is becoming less and less impressive and will not protect opposition forces in Russia. “

Nawalny’s imprisonment and revocation of parole can only be “condemned”. “That is neither appropriate nor understandable,” said Gysi.

Open to Sputnik V

In Brussels, there is still a lot of guesswork about how to proceed. Borrell even plans to travel to Moscow for talks on Friday. Von der Leyen also approached Russia. The CDU politician said she was open to the approval of the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V. But first “all the data” had to be on the table.

Meanwhile, calls for sanctions are growing louder in the European Parliament. The condemnation of Navalny to camp imprisonment and the wave of repression against the opposition show that the leadership in Moscow is “no longer authoritarian, but totalitarian,” said the Green MEP Sergey Lagodinsky of the taz. Therefore, the entire relationship with Russia should be put to the test.

This also applies to economic cooperation and the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Lagodinsky wants to link new projects to three preconditions: respect for human rights, containment of corruption and avoidance of damage to intra-European cooperation. Only if all three conditions are met can business be done with Moscow.

This is not the case with Nord Stream 2, according to the Green politician. The project must therefore be stopped immediately. This was also what France recently called for. Lagodinsky criticized Germany was completely isolated with its stance on Nord Stream 2. “I’m starting to get embarrassed to explain German politics,” he added. Berlin is losing credibility internationally.

Clear announcement

On his trip to Moscow, Borrell would also have to meet with Navalny and representatives of the opposition, Lagodinsky demanded. The Kremlin critic has become a symbol of a new democratic opposition. The EU external representative must clearly show the Russian leadership what is at stake for them.

He was skeptical about a possible cooperation on vaccines. Sputnik V could be cannibalized by the Kremlin for propaganda. Berlin doesn’t seem to mind: Chancellor Angela Merkel has also shown herself to be open to cooperation with Russia on vaccines. Now the EU is following suit.

Assistance: Tobias Schulze