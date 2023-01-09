Die Presse: EU and NATO will strengthen military cooperation due to the conflict in Ukraine

The European Union (EU) and NATO will strengthen military cooperation due to the conflict in Ukraine. About it informs Die Presse.

The Declaration of Cooperation will be signed on January 10 in Brussels by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg together with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. The parties undertake to take the partnership “to a higher level” and to mobilize “all available common instruments, whether political, economic or military, to achieve common goals.”

The main focus of the document is on “growing geostrategic competition” with Russia and China and the protection of critical infrastructures.” Both sides want to coordinate their actions more closely in the field of space, in the fight against climate change, “the manipulation of information and interference from abroad.”

In September 2022, Stoltenberg said that the time had come for a new EU-NATO declaration to be signed that would contribute to security and stability. The joint declaration was supposed to be signed in 2021, but this did not happen for unknown reasons.