Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Kever: EU and NATO intervened in the conflict in Ukraine

Some European Union (EU) and NATO countries have sent $60 billion worth of military equipment to Ukraine, which can be considered their intervention in the conflict. This was stated by the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Laszlo Kever on the TV channel HirTV.

He accused the NATO and EU countries of supplying “one of the belligerents” with deadly military equipment. “This means that individual member countries of the European Union and NATO are participants in this war, although not yet fighting,” the speaker of the Hungarian parliament said.