The European Union (EU) and Mercosur reaffirmed during the summit between the community bloc and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which ends this Tuesday (18th) in Brussels, their “determination” that the association agreement they reached in 2019 can be concluded before the end of the year.

“They reaffirmed their determination to work towards the conclusion of the agreement between the EU and Mercosur by the end of 2023 and to resolve all outstanding issues, in accordance with the priorities and concerns of each party”, they said, according to a statement released today by the European Commission after a meeting between the parties.

European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis met with Argentine Foreign Ministers Santiago Cafiero; Brazil, Mauro Vieira; Paraguay, Julio Arriola, and Uruguay, Francisco Bustillo, on Monday night (17).

At the meeting, they highlighted that the association agreement will be a “constitutive element” of a “stronger” commercial and political association to “face common challenges together” and of a relationship based on sustainable development.

The agreement will contribute to strengthening credible, sustainable and resilient regional and bi-regional value chains. In addition, it will increase the competitiveness of the industry on both sides, the Commission recalled, adding that it will also provide opportunities for SMEs and the most vulnerable segments of societies on both sides.

In drafts of the summit declaration, which circulated in the weeks leading up to the meeting, the EU and Mercosur’s will to complete the association agreement is stalled due to France and Ireland’s reluctance to impact farmers, countries’ meat imports and disagreement with the demands of the European Parliament or Austria on climate change.

On the first day of the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was convinced that an agreement between the EU and Mercosur would soon be reached, “on an equal footing”.

For his part, the President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that “defending the environmental values ​​that we all share cannot be an excuse for protectionism”, adding that protecting the Amazon rainforest “is everyone’s duty”.