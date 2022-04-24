EU lawmakers agree on the foundations of key legislation aimed at tackling the downside of online platforms. On Saturday, EU lawmakers reached agreement on key points of the main legislation designed for curb the negative impacts of social media sites and other digital platforms .

The Digital Services Act, among other things, would force services including Facebook, Google, Twitter and others to crack down on the spread of misinformation on their platforms and disclose how their algorithms recommend content to users. The DSA would ban also some types of ads on the platformssuch as targeted ads targeting children or adapted to people’s ethnicity or sexual orientation.

“With DSA we help create a safe and responsible online environment”European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. “Platforms should be transparent about their content moderation decisions, prevent dangerous misinformation from going viral, and prevent unsafe products from being offered in the markets. With today’s agreement, we ensure that platforms are held responsible for the risks that their services may entail for society and citizens ”.

The DSA is one of two pillars of a major overhaul of technology regulation first unveiled in draft form by the EU in December 2020. The other pillar, the Digital Markets Act, received preliminary approval last month. and is designed to address issues such as anti-competitive behavior. Both acts are still awaiting the final vote, but no major changes are expected.

The EU has also passed the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, which is designed to give individuals greater control over the collection and sharing of their personal information.

EU on the attack

Europe has long been at the forefront of efforts to curb big technology, and both the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act could influence the efforts of governments around the world to address issues related to major technology platforms. So far the United States has not passed comprehensive laws to address these issues.

According to the DSA, platforms that reach more than 10% of the EU population would be subject to independent audits of the measures they are taking to prevent abuse in their systems, according to a list published by the European Commission. Other steps the law would take include convincing online marketplaces to help identify sellers of illegal goods and create ways for users to report illegal goods, services or content and for platforms to work with “Reliable signalers”.

Companies that break the law could face fines of billions of dollars, as well as possible damage to the reputation of their brands. Major tech companies have said they support EU goals, but that specifics of the legislation are key.

“As the law is finalized and implemented, the details matter”a Google spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to working with policy makers to get the remaining technical details correct to ensure the law works for everyone”. In addition to its huge search engineGoogle owns the best YouTube video site.

Twitter said it is looking forward to reviewing the DSA in detail and working with the EU. “We advocate smart and forward-looking regulation that balances the need to address online damage with the protection of the open Internet, while also understanding that a one-size-fits-all approach does not take into account the diversity of our online environment”a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

TikTok said it is also awaiting details on the legislation. The company claims “The EU objective of harmonizing the approach to issues related to online content” and welcomes “DSA’s focus on transparency as a means of showing responsibility”a spokesperson for TikTok said in a statement.

Amazon pointed to comments made last June by James Waterworth, its EU public policy director. Waterworth said Amazon supports the DSA “The introduction of regulated obligations to ensure that services act against illegal content”. But such obligations “They need to be carefully balanced to provide certainty while allowing for flexibility.”

