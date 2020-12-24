The no-deal Brexit at the turn of the year has been averted. London and Brussels have come to an agreement. Both sides are relieved – but also critical.

LONDON / BRUSSELS / BERLIN taz | Both arms stretched forwards in the direction of the large screen with Ursula von der Leyen, thumbs up: Boris Johnson sent this photo of himself smiling at his desk on the afternoon of December 24th via Twitter around the world. Underneath the words “The Deal is Done”: The contract is in place.

The EU and Great Britain agreed on a partnership agreement just in time for Christmas. It is intended to regulate relations after the end of the transition period for Brexit on December 31, 2020. Had it not happened this year, trade barriers with tariffs would have come into effect from January 1, with potentially dramatic consequences for the economy and political cooperation.

Now the core of the deal is a free trade agreement that is intended to ensure smooth trade without tariffs and quotas for the future. Brussels and London have also agreed on regulations for cooperation in numerous other policy areas such as transport, fisheries, police cooperation and research, and have developed mechanisms to ensure fair competition and to settle disputes.

“Great Britain will remain a valued partner,” said EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Even after Brexit, the same interests are shared. The agreement was “fair and balanced” after a “long and winding road”.

Red lines

The Prime Minister’s Office said: “Everything that was promised to the UK public in the 2016 referendum and in the last election has been fulfilled with this agreement.” It continues: “We are in control of our money, borders, Laws, Trade and Our Fishing Waters Reclaimed ”and“ All of our red lines have been kept ”. The result is “good for all of Europe”.

Trade talks began after the UK formally left the EU on January 31 and have been on the verge of collapse countless times. The last agonizing stretches from Wednesday afternoon, when the final breakthrough was repeatedly announced and then postponed, seemed like weeks.

In the end it was all about fish numbers. The transition period, after which the current EU fishing rights expire in British waters and new, lower catch quotas come into force, was controversial to the end, as was the regulation for the time after. Johnson now said that they had demanded control of half their own fish, got a third and instead of three years of transition, there were now five and a half, after which fish could be negotiated again, with Great Britain then in full control of its own resources. All of this enables the British to eat “gigantic amounts” of fish.

“Cultural vandalism” and potato seeds

The agreement, the text of which – unlike the Brexit agreement of 2019 – was not published immediately, must now be passed by both parliaments. On the British side, the government said it wanted to chase the treaty through the House of Commons and the House of Lords within a day. The date for this was set as of Wednesday, December 30th.

Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer has already called for people to vote for the deal in the national interest. He was “thin” and could have been better, but there would be no renegotiations. There is only one choice between this deal and no-deal – and the latter is “not an option”.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, party leader of the Scottish National Party SNP, and Ian Blackford, the SNP faction leader in the British Parliament, railed against the exclusion of potato seeds from third country recognition. It means that Scotland must become independent and a member of the EU, said Blackford. Sturgeon described the end of British participation in the Erasmus student program as “cultural vandalism”.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier also regretted that Great Britain was no longer participating in Erasmus “at its own request”. British participation in the Horizon research cooperation program will be retained.

Ratification and “bland aftertaste”

On the EU side, the implementation of the agreement is more complicated. Ratification by the EU Parliament is no longer possible this year – the Parliament’s deadline for receiving a text of the treaty expired last Sunday. A special meeting of the EU ambassadors in Brussels has now been called for next Friday. It’s the first time they’re supposed to meet on Christmas Day. But they will not unwrap gifts, but rather receive and check the agreement, which is said to be more than 2,000 pages long, along with additional protocols. Only when all 27 EU countries have nodded their approval, the deal can provisionally come into force.

From January it will be the turn of the EU Parliament. Major resistance from parliamentarians is no longer to be expected. Now that the result is in, relief prevails. Its President David Sassoli and the head of the Brexit Contact Group, David McAllister, congratulated von der Leyen and Johnson. “In the European Parliament we will thoroughly examine and evaluate the very extensive text before we decide on our final approval in the new year,” added the CDU politician McAllister.

The head of the trade committee, Bernd Lange (SPD), reacted much cooler. “The deal has a bland aftertaste because the nature of the negotiations is not a great hour for democratic participation,” he said. “No access to negotiation texts for parliaments and negotiations behind closed doors – that is no longer appropriate. Democratic participation looks different. ”Parliament will“ carefully and confidently examine the agreement ”in January, said Lange. But he doesn’t threaten with a no. In Brussels, therefore, one no longer expects major problems.

“The war over”

There is skepticism in Great Britain as to whether Boris Johnson operated a “sell-out” of Brexit, among supporters of the Brexit populist Nigel Farage and the Brexit hardliners on the right wing of the ruling conservatives. But they are still holding back. Farage said the deal was “by no means perfect” – mainly because of the fishing concessions – but it was “definitely progress” and on big things now, “the war is over”.

The right-wing Tories, gathered in the “European Research Group” (ERG), announced a detailed legal review of the text of the agreement in order to make their own judgment on the treaty. In contrast to Theresa May’s term of office, however, it is no longer up to them to fail a treaty in parliament, all the less when Labor stands behind the agreement. Neither Labor nor the Conservatives can afford to scare away voters in the Brexit strongholds in northern England, whose swing from Labor to the Conservatives in the 2019 elections brought Boris Johnson a large majority in Parliament.

Regardless of the trade agreement, the 2019 Brexit agreement will remain in force. In particular, it regulates the retention of the existing rights of the British in EU countries and EU citizens in Great Britain, as well as ensuring an open border on the new EU external border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Points of contention in the practical implementation of the Northern Ireland clauses had been resolved in the past few weeks in parallel to the main talks – from the point of view of both sides, a good omen that London and Brussels will also be able to resolve their differences pragmatically in the future.