Government, Meloni thinks of Cingolani to replace Fitto. Is the Apulian relay ready?

The strategies of Melons for the Appointments in the EU and the related moves related to the government they pass by Apulia. But it has nothing to do with the holiday that the Prime Minister is spending in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi). In fact, it is expected to be a relay between “Pugliesi” to Ministry for European Affairsa seat currently occupied by Raffaele Dense. The Apulian, born in Maglie (Lecce), remains the favourite to become European Commissioner and in his place – reports Il Quotidiano di Puglia – the current CEO of could end up LeonardoRoberto CingolaniThe physicist was born in Milan but since 2016 it has also become Honorary Citizen of Lecce. Puglia therefore as a crossroads of the new choices that will be made within the government, if in fact the minister from Salento were to be chosen for Brusselsamong the various names circulating in these hours to identify the right profile capable of eventually taking Fitto’s place, there is precisely that of Roberto Cingolaniformer minister of ecological transition with Mario Dragons.

The full professor of physics at the University of Barispent his childhood in the capital of Puglia. Not only that: after graduating in physics at the University of Bari, from 1991 to 1999 he was first a researcher and then an associate professor of general physics at the Department of Materials Science at the University of Salento. Until it becomes Honorary Citizen of Lecce. Fitto continues to collect the support from the whole center-rightthe last to express his opinion on his possibility of becoming European Commissioner was the leader of the League and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini: “Raffaele Fitto has all the credentials to be an excellent European Commissioner indicated by this government. I don’t see any kind of problem with this hypothesis”. Also the other vice-premier and secretary of FI Antonio Tajani had given the green light in recent days: “We will discuss it with of der LeyenI believe that Fitto would be the best choice“.