AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 03/17/2024 – 17:08

The European Union (EU) signed this Sunday (17) a “strategic” agreement worth 7.4 billion euros (40.3 billion reais) with Egypt, focused especially on energy and migration, which worries human rights defenders .

The agreement was signed in Cairo by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with five European heads of state and government.

This agreement includes “5 billion euros in loans, of which 1 billion will be disbursed before the end of 2024, 1.8 billion euros in investments, 400 million in aid for bilateral projects and 200 million in aid for programs related to migration issues ,” said a senior European Commission official, on condition of anonymity.

With this agreement, “we elevate the relationship between the European Union and Egypt to the category of global strategic partnership”, celebrated von der Leyen.

The European delegation in Egypt was made up of Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

The influx of funds – which will extend until the end of 2027 – is a relief for Egypt, which is facing the worst economic crisis in its history.

Egypt dedicates a large part of its resources to paying its external debt, which tripled in a decade, reaching almost 165 billion dollars (824.4 billion reais).

The country is betting especially on its natural gas to obtain revenue in foreign currency, and the EU wants to “cooperate” to depend “even less on Russian gas”, assured the high-ranking European official.

– “Eliminate illegal migration” –

The migration aspect of the agreement is similar to the one signed in July with Tunisia: the EU expects countries of origin or transit of migrants to halt exits and readmit their citizens in an irregular situation on European territory.

For the NGO Refugees Platform in Egypt (RPE), the EU wants to “outsource to North African countries, especially Egypt (…), to restrict the freedom of movement of migrants”.

“The pattern is the same as the EU's poor agreements with Tunisia and Mauritania: detain migrants, ignore abuses,” warns Human Rights Watch (HRW).

This organization claims to have “documented arbitrary detentions and mistreatment of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees by Egyptian authorities, as well as deportations” to countries mired in violence.

Three months before the European Parliament elections, in which polls predict a rise in the far right, European leaders want to show firmness against illegal immigration.

“We must be partners in eliminating illegal immigration”, especially “creating prospects and jobs for young people”, declared the Belgian Prime Minister, whose country currently holds the presidency of the EU Council.

Egypt has repeatedly stated that since 2016, no migrant boats have left its shores. However, Egyptians continue to arrive in Europe by sea, coming from Libya or Tunisia towards Italy.

In 2023, the European Border Agency (Frontex) recorded almost 158,000 migrant arrivals in Europe via this route, the most dangerous in the world, an increase of 50% compared to 2022.