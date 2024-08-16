The European Union and 22 countries called on Friday (16) for the “immediate release of all original minutes” of the July 28 elections in Venezuela and the “impartial and independent” verification of the results of the election, in which the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) declared dictator Nicolás Maduro the winner, according to a declaration signed in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic.

“Any delay in this verification, preferably by an international entity to guarantee respect for the will of the Venezuelan people expressed at the polls, casts doubt on the results officially announced on August 2,” says the text, read by Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, who was accompanied by the signatories of the declaration.

In the text, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain, United States, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Dominican Republic, Italy, Morocco, Netherlands, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom, Suriname, Portugal, Uruguay and the EU make “a firm appeal for common sense and sobriety in Venezuela”.

“At this crucial moment for Venezuela and the region, all social and political actors must exercise maximum restraint in their public actions,” the text added.

The document called for respect for “democratic principles, as well as human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Venezuelans and, in particular, the right to demonstrate peacefully and exercise freedom of expression,” which “is not the current reality in Venezuela.”

“Reports of arbitrary detention of Venezuelans without due process are alarming, and we call for their immediate release,” the statement’s signatories said.

They also expressed “deep repudiation of the repression of protesters and the violence that has cost the lives of many Venezuelans in the post-electoral context” and therefore make “an urgent call to the Venezuelan authorities to put an end to the violence and release all those who have been detained, including representatives of the opposition.”

The signatories requested that the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) be allowed to return to the country with adequate conditions to carry out its work.

Furthermore, they requested that, as a State party to the 1954 Caracas Convention on Diplomatic Asylum, Venezuela issue safe-conduct passes to allow the six asylum seekers who remain in the Argentine embassy – for now under the guardianship of Brazil – to leave Venezuelan territory safely.

“The moment calls for a broad, inclusive and good faith dialogue to facilitate a political agreement that promotes national reconciliation, peace, public security and democracy in Venezuela,” added the signatories, who committed to “support all efforts in this regard, always defending a genuinely Venezuelan solution in which democracy, justice, peace and security prevail.”

