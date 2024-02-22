EU | An important export industry disagrees with Orpo's government – supports the corporate responsibility law without reservation

According to the technology industry, Finland should vote in favor of the Corporate Responsibility Directive.

Finland Technology Industry, which represents many of the largest export companies, supports the adoption of the EU Corporate Responsibility Directive without reservations. In this way, it positions itself on different lines than the Finnish government and its parent organization Elinkeinoelämän keskusliitto (EK).

“We propose that Finland can vote in favor of the adoption of the directive at the upcoming council meeting,” the interest organization writes in its submission to the large committee in the statementwhich is now published on the website of the parliament.

The Corporate Responsibility Directive would guarantee that large EU companies are held accountable for human rights and environmental violations in their value chain.

An agreement was reached on the directive in the trilogy negotiations between the Commission, the member states and the parliament in December, but then it faced headwinds when a few countries, led by Germany, withdrew their support. Finland was one of the countries that announced that they could vote absent.

Abstaining in this situation means opposing when a qualified majority is not reached. Germany's abstention was demanded by a small liberal party in the government.

Belgium, the country holding the presidency, had to postpone the approval of the directive due to the absence of voters, and now it is running out of time.

The last session of the EU Parliament before the European elections is in April, so there is hardly time to make text changes. Based on surveys, the next EU Parliament may not consider corporate responsibility as its first priority. In the elections, victory is predicted for conservatives and right-wing populists.

Finland is along the way supported the idea of ​​an EU-wide corporate responsibility directive, because Finnish companies are believed to benefit from “leveling the playing field”, i.e. the same ethical rules for everyone.

In the last meters Petteri Orpon However, the (kok) government joined Germany, Italy, Sweden and Estonia in the group of brakemen demanding changes to the already negotiated compromise.

The government justified its change of heart by the fact that in the December trilogy, a demand for the right of victims of human rights and environmental violations to a so-called class action, where an organization could represent them in court, appeared in the directive.

In its statement, the Ministry of Justice was concerned that class action lawsuits related to human rights and the environment for violations by large Finnish companies in third countries would overload the Finnish legal system.

EK, representing business life, also took the same position. It said in his February statement that they do hope for the implementation of the directive, but without a class action.

Technology industry now settles on different lines. In its opinion, Finland should no longer put forward any new demands, but instead stand at the forefront of the directive's supporters, so that the directive would be implemented at all.

“According to the perception of the technology industry, the class action and the obligation to present evidence, which are perceived as problematic, are acceptable as part of the implementation of the directive's goals. The necessary changes and extensions can be introduced into the national legislation in the form of strictly defined separate acts,” the statement says.

Many large companies have started preparing for the directive.

“Rejecting the Corporate Responsibility Directive completely or even postponing it right on the threshold of the change of the EU's program period creates uncertainty about the direction and content of the future regulation, which may have a negative effect on, for example, clean transition investments,” the organization writes.

Parliamentary the research doctor who appeared at the working division of the large committee on Wednesday has also appeared on the pages Jaakko Markus opinion. Markus has argued about access to rights in mass casualty situations. The working division wanted to hear his view on whether a class action or its equivalent would be problematic for the Finnish legal system.

Markus' statement highlights some difficulties, but the conclusion is that the changes could be implemented.

“In Finnish law, a class action is used in consumer cases and a similar arrangement in labor law cases. The directive would mean a certain degree of expansion of the possibilities already included in Finnish law. This could be implemented in the class action law or otherwise with a special provision on legal standing”, writes the research doctor in his statement.

According to Markus, the research literature does not support the Ministry of Justice's concern that class actions would clog up the Finnish legal system.

“The prevailing position of legal science is that a broader class action than the current one would not pose a threat to law-abiding companies under Finnish conditions,” writes Markus.