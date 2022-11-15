EU | An agreement was reached on the EU budget for next year

According to the speaker of the European Parliament, the agreement reached on the budget is vital for, among other things, responding to the energy crisis and helping Ukraine.

European the parliament and the EU council of ministers have reached an agreement on the EU budget for next year. The European Parliament informs about the creation of the agreement in a press release.

Initially, the budget has 186.6 billion euros in commitments and EUR 168.7 billion in payments. More detailed figures will be published later.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola assesses in his tweet that the agreement reached on the budget is vital for, among other things, responding to the energy crisis and helping Ukraine.

The budget agreement still requires the official approval of the Council and Parliament of the European Union.

Deadline to find an agreement was midnight on the night between Monday and Tuesday. Although the mediation of the positions of the Council and the Parliament is often tense, the expiry of the deadline would have been exceptional.

This type of forceps birth can be characterized as exceptionally difficult.

The negotiations were suspended on Friday when no agreement was reached. The Parliament wanted to increase spending compared to the Commission’s proposal, and the Council cut them back.

The Council confirmed its original position in July. There would have been a total of just under EUR 184 billion in commitments and EUR 165.74 billion in payments. Compared to the approved budget for 2022, there would have been an increase of just under 8.3 percent in commitments and a decrease of more than 3 percent in payments.

The EU’s annual budget is usually approved by the end of the previous year. If no agreement can be reached, the new budget will follow the “temporary twelfths” rule: no more than one twelfth of the previous year’s budget can be used each month.

From Finland, the Minister of Finance has been involved in the negotiations Annika Saarikon (Central) State Secretary Katri Makkonen. In the Parliament’s budget committee, the Finns, on the other hand, are Demarimeppi Eero Heinäluoma and the Renew Europe group Nils Torvalds.