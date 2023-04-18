Borrell reported the attack on the head of the EU mission in the residence in Sudan

The EU ambassador to Sudan was attacked at his residence, about this in Twitter said EU diplomat Josep Borrell. According to him, this incident is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention.

“A few hours ago, the EU ambassador to Sudan was attacked at his residence. This is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention,” Borrell said.

The head of diplomacy stressed that ensuring the security of diplomats and diplomatic missions is the responsibility of the Sudanese authorities.

On April 15, it became known about clashes in Sudan between the regular army and the Rapid Reaction Forces.

The next day it became known that the official representative of the UN Secretary General António Guterres Stéphane Dujarric held talks with the parties to the conflict in Sudan. He urged them to end hostilities as soon as possible and return to the negotiating table. The UN Secretary General expressed his readiness to provide further assistance to a peaceful settlement in Sudan.

On Monday, April 17, it became known that an armored vehicle from the US Embassy fired on Sudanese special forces in the country’s capital, Khartoum. According to sources in the American embassy, ​​”the armored car of the embassy was deliberately fired upon.” The department said that none of the diplomats were injured.