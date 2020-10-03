EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer on Saturday, October 3, said that he did not see any prospects for the immediate opening of European borders for the country’s citizens.

“I think now that we see an increase in the incidence of coronavirus, it is very difficult to answer this question. We see this both in Russia and in the EU, ”he quotes. “RIA News”…

He also recalled that the EU updates assessments on the possibility of opening borders every two weeks.

September 17 The Russian Foreign Ministry called it premature to discuss specific dates for the resumption of air services between the country and European tourist destinations popular with Russians. As noted in the department, the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection on a global scale still persists, therefore, care must be taken for the positive trends that have emerged recently.

Since March 27, Russia has closed regular and charter international flights, carriers can only operate special flights to return passengers home. On August 1, Russia resumed international air travel to the UK, Turkey and Tanzania, and from August 15 to Switzerland.

The news is supplemented.