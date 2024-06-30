EU, right-wing alliance between Orban-Kickl-Babis. Single group and signature of a “Patriotic Manifesto”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, together with former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Herbert Kickl, leader of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPOE), have announced a new political alliance with the intention of creating a group in the European Parliament. The three leaders met in Vienna, on the eve of the start of the EU presidency in Budapest. Kickl urged other parties to join this “patriotic” alliance. ”Political change in Europe has begun!”, Orban wrote on ‘X’, announcing that ”today we have launched a new political group with AndrejBabis and Herbert Kickl”. And this is because, he explained, ”Europeans want three things: peace, order and development. All they get from the current Brussels elite is war, migration and stagnation”.

Orban he added that ”in this situation it is our duty to enforce the will of the voters. Three political parties joined forces today: the strongest Austrian party, the strongest Czech party and the strongest Hungarian party. Our goal is to become the strongest right-wing group in European politics”.

“For years the League has been working to involve the greatest number of parties that aim to build a different EU, without the leftists who have destroyed Europe in recent years, and are unavailable to support Ursula Von der Leyen. We want to widen the perimeter of a strong, patriotic, cohesive group that is against mess-ups as much as possible. We evaluate very favorably the words of other leaders who said they were available today.” As Matteo Salvini comments on the statements by Herbert Kickl, leader of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPOE), the former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis of the liberal-populist ANO party and the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.



