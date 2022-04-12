Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

EU alliance case and UN peacekeeping mission: German Bundeswehr soldiers in an A400M transport to Gao in Mali. © IMAGO/Florian Gaertner

Article 5 regulates the NATO alliance case. During the Russia-Ukraine war, however, the EU alliance also came into focus. What this says. And what that means for Germany.

Munich/Brussels – The Russia-Ukraine war has suddenly made it a realistic scenario: the NATO alliance case under Article 5 of the transatlantic defense alliance.

This stipulates that the member states promise each other military assistance if a country from the alliance is attacked. But that does not exhaust the obligations of many European NATO countries – provided they are EU members. Because there is also such a clause within the European Union: Article 42, paragraph 7 in the Treaty of Lisbon.

Russia-Ukraine war: NATO alliance case and EU alliance case come into focus

After NATO sent 40,000 soldiers of the rapid reaction force in response to the escalation in the Ukraine conflict, up to 13,700 soldiers of the German Bundeswehr are on the eastern flank of the alliance. With Leopard 2 main battle tanks on the border between Lithuania and Belarus. With Patriot anti-aircraft systems on the border between Slovakia and Ukraine. And with Eurofighter fighter jets at a Romanian air force base on the Black Sea.

While Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO Treaty) – worded somewhat awkwardly – provides for “collective self-defence (…) including the use of armed force”, EU Article 42 is more precise.

Alliance case of the European Union: What Article 42, Paragraph 7 in the Lisbon Treaty says

Lisbon Treaty, Article 42, Paragraph 7: “In the event of an armed attack on the territory of a Member State, the other Member States shall owe it all their assistance and assistance, in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. This does not affect the specific nature of the security and defense policies of certain Member States.”

Stationed in Lithuania for years: German Bundeswehr soldiers. Also with Leopard 2 main battle tanks, like here in Vilnius. © IMAGO / Scanpix

EU alliance case (Article 42, paragraph 7): Germany would be “politically” obliged to provide military aid

The Lisbon Treaty states that “in the event of an armed attack on the territory of a Member State (…) the other Member States shall owe it all the assistance and assistance in their power”. The German Bundestag has specified this so-called assistance clause in constitutional law.

That Letter “Collective assistance in the EU according to Art. 42 Para. 7 TEU and the participation rights of the Bundestag” declares that “when a Member State is affected by a terrorist attack, a natural disaster or a man-made disaster, the EU and the Member States shall act jointly and in solidarity on the territory of the Member States, by civil or military means”.

The reference to Article 51 of the United Nations Charter also includes acts of war by a third country against a member state. In this case, the attacked member state can request assistance, which according to the Bundestag “may also include military assistance”. The assistance clause is to be seen as a “political obligation”.

In the video: Compact – The most important news about the Russia-Ukraine war

Concerns in Poland and the Baltic States: EU alliance would oblige Germany to provide assistance

On November 17, 2015, after the terrorist attacks in Paris, which left 130 dead and 683 injured, France declared the EU alliance case with reference to the article. The first and only use case so far.

The French obliged their European partners to support them in the fight against “Islamic State” (IS). Several member states then took part in anti-terror operations, Germany with the Bundeswehr, for example, as part of the “EUTM Mali” in training and advising the Malian armed forces in Africa. However, the mission was on the brink in mid-April due to close ties between the ruling military junta and Russia.

UN mission Minusma and EU training mission EUTM: German Bundeswehr soldiers in Mali. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The parallel stabilization mission of the United Nations called MINUSMA, in which up to 1,100 German blue helmet soldiers also take part, is considered the most dangerous UN mission of all. While Bundeswehr soldiers could soon be withdrawn from the West African country, the focus of German security policy in spring 2022 is on Eastern Europe. Both the NATO alliance case and the EU alliance case would require assistance there, for example for the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. (pm)