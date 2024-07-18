



“The choice that Fratelli d’Italia has finally made to vote against Ursula Von der Leyen at the European Commission is a very important fact which however must be the basis for a real political turning point.

Giorgia Meloni must acknowledge the failure of her policy of compromise in Europe by building a new strategy with the group “Sovereignists for Europe” that leads to calling into question the European treaties.

It is not enough to criticize this compromise presidency between the Populars, Socialists, Liberals and Greens on some sectoral policies. We must call into question the stability pact, the operating rules of the European Central Bank, the foundation of the treaties that impose liberal and austerity policies on member countries as well as the choice to follow the Biden administration’s positions on the war in Ukraine.

If Fratelli d’Italia, the League and the entire group of Patriots are able to find themselves on these positions then a new season for Europe can truly begin”.

This was stated by the Hon. Gianni Alemanno, National Secretary of the Independence Movement.