EU | Airbus, Meta and Google are the companies that lobbied the EU Commission the most

The most diligently meeting the commissioners, their cabinets and CEOs is the advocacy organization Business Europe, which includes EK from Finland.

Brussels

Aviation-, the communications and defense company Airbus has met the most EU commissioners and officials employed by the Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the commission he led.

Von der Leyen’s commission started in December 2019 and is now halfway through its term. The Commission makes the EU’s legislative and regulatory proposals, so by influencing it you can have your mark on the content of the proposals.

Airbus has had 80 meetings with the Commission. Technology companies had the next most meetings, with Facebook’s parent company Meta, Google and Microsoft coming out on top.

The commission has had several legal projects related to the regulation of digital companies. Airbus’ projects are related to defense and border security, which are central to the current Commission’s work list.

The statistics are compiled by EU Transparency.

The previous one, by Jean-Claude Juncker the strongest lobbyist of the commission he led was Google.

Some time ago, several media reported on the intensive lobbying of the ride-hailing company Uber, which was also aimed at the EU Commission. In the statistics, Uber still does not rank among the toughest EU lobbyists.

Uber focused on lobbying national decision-makers, but met, for example, a former commissioner Jyrki from Katai or his cabinet a total of six times.

EU Commissioner Neelie Kroes moved to the company’s lobbyist after the commission and seems to have done so too early, even when he should have been on probation.

Companies lobby, i.e. try to influence the Commission’s decision-making both directly themselves and through advocacy organizations. The most enthusiastic lobbyist is Business Europe, which has had 130 meetings with von der Leyen’s commission.

Business Europe is an umbrella organization that includes the national interest organizations of business life, Finland’s EK.

Secondly, the most diligent lobbyist is the counterpart of Business Europe, i.e. Etuc, which promotes the interests of European employees. From Finland, it includes SAK, Akava and STTK.

The environmental organization WWF has lobbied the commission the third most. The current commission made the fight against climate change one of its priorities, which is also reflected in the lobbying statistics.

High on the list are the transport-focused environmental organization Transport & Environment, the European Environmental Agency EEB and Client Earth, which works against climate change through legal means.

Commissioners, the members of their cabinets and the directors-general of the various directorates-general publish information about the occasions when they meet with lobbyists. For example, the Finnish commissioner Jutta Urpilainen’s story and the meetings of his cabinet can be found from his introduction pages.

The EU has Transparency register, where lobbyists register. Meetings with non-registered lobbyists should not be arranged.

Based on the summary of statistics, the most lobbied commissioner is the one responsible for the internal market Thierry Breton, whose portfolio is extensive and includes many projects related to companies, defense and digital regulation. He has had 955 meetings with lobbyists.

In second place, more than 500 meetings have the commissioner responsible for employment and social rights by Nicolas Schmitt member of the cabinet Anouk Faber.

Schmit, who is not a particularly visible commissioner on the outside, has personally met with more than 460 lobbyists.

Urpilainen, who is responsible for the EU’s international partnerships, has met 131 trustees during his time as commissioner.

Lobbying is especially aimed at members of the commissioners’ cabinets, with whom meetings are more easily arranged.

Ursula von der Leyen herself is not at the top of the list of lobbying targets. He has had 120 meetingsmost of whom have been company representatives.

Of course, these meetings are often with the top management of companies. They have thus been able to tell their case directly to the top of the commission.

Von der Leyen has met, among others, the CEOs of Intel, Google and Apple. The corona pandemic can be seen in meetings: von der Leyen’s guest list has included the CEOs of vaccine manufacturers Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech.