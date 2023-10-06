Colonel Matviychuk allowed a reduction in military assistance from EU countries to Ukraine

European Union (EU) countries may reduce military assistance to Ukraine for the sake of their national interests. This opinion was expressed in a conversation with Lenta.ru by retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk. He suggested under what conditions such a development of events would become possible.

“Many countries, especially poor countries – Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary – for them, assistance to Ukraine goes against national interests. A precedent was needed. The first precedent gave [президент Венгрии Виктор] Orban with the Hungarians, but it was not contagious. The second precedent was provided by Slovakia. I think that after this many more or less sensible countries will simply freeze this assistance. They will not say any words about [президенте Украины Владимире] Zelensky, they will simply say: “we don’t have money yet, let’s wait, but if money appears, we will help.” I think we will witness a slow fading of interest in Ukraine and its problems,” he said.

On October 5, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova decided to suspend aid supplies to Kyiv until parliament convenes. In this way, she showed respect for the results of the parliamentary elections, which were won by the party of former Prime Minister Robert Fico, Direction – Social Democracy (Smer-SD). This political force spoke out against supporting Kyiv. The ex-prime minister promised voters “not to hand over a single shell to Ukraine.” According to the head of state, ignoring the position of this party is a bad precedent for the future.

Also, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the EU will not be able to replace the United States in the matter of support for Ukraine. At the same time, the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, hopes that Washington will not stop supporting Kyiv.

On September 30, US President Joe Biden signed a project to finance the country’s government for 45 days, until November 17, which does not include assistance to Ukraine. The document was approved by Congress. In Kyiv, in turn, they noted that there was no threat to arms supplies, and Congress and the US administration made sure that “the funds from the previous budget for assistance programs to Ukraine were transitional.”